Explosion damages ex-county official’s Delaware home

An explosion has damaged the Delaware home of a former county official.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports that nobody was injured in Friday night's explosion at the home of former New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon.
The newspaper reports that investigators believe something ignited flammable vapors inside the home. Gordon was home when the explosion occurred and said his office "blew up."
The state fire marshal's office estimates the blast caused about $40,000 in damage to the home, which is near Hockessin.
Gordon served three terms as county executive.
