Park renovation critics seek Town Meeting ballot resolution

Opponents of a plan to cut down trees and renovate Burlington's City Hall Park want residents to weigh in on Town Meeting Day in March.
The Burlington Free Press reports that the group Keep the Park Green says it has enough signatures to place a non-binding resolution on the ballot calling for the cancellation of the project. The item must first be approved by the City Council.
City planners say the park renovation will cost between $3 million and $4 million paid for largely through private philanthropy. The project will reverse the effects of soil compaction and erosion, replace ailing trees and add a splash fountain and performance space.
Critics say the design is too costly, abrupt and not in line with the park's historic character.
