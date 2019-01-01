Shots fired during police welfare check in Rapid City

Police in Rapid City say gunshots were fired by a man while an officer was doing a welfare check at a residence.
Authorities say the female officer was not hurt in the shooting Tuesday morning. Tactical officers are on the scene.
Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick tells the Rapid City Journal two rounds were fired by the man after the officer made contact with him through an open window about 9:30 a.m. Hendrick says the officer backed up and took cover. Police say an additional shot was fired about 11:30 a.m.
More than a dozen police cars are on the scene as well as an armored vehicle with a mounted machine gun pointed at the man's house. Hedrick says a police negotiator is attempting to make contact with the man.
