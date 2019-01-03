Fatal shooting of Minnesota Marine in DC not homicide

This 2017 photo provided by Morgan Kuznia shows her brother Riley Kuznia at his Marine graduation ceremony in San Diego. The 20-year-old U.S. Marine from Minnesota was killed in a shooting at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., his mother said Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement that the shooting was under investigation and that there was no danger to local residents "as the event transpired within the grounds of Marine Barracks 8th and I." Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said the wound "was not self-inflicted." (Morgan Kuznia via AP) Morgan Kuznia AP