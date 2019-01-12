County estimates $75,000 for records; cities offer for free

One coastal South Carolina government wanted to charge a newspaper $75,000 for a public records request that other governments filled for free.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach used a Freedom of Information Act request to ask for all records on payments to settle lawsuits or threats to sue over the past five years.
Horry County told the newspaper it estimated a $75,000 cost to research and produce the records. The cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach emailed the newspaper the records for free. The city of Conway charged $42.40 because it took a staffer an hour to compile the request.
Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore says the fees were properly complied under the law, which allows governments to charge for staff time and making copies.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments