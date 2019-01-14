Quebec and Vermont team to survey lake anglers

The governments of Vermont and Quebec, Canada, are working together to conduct a survey of fishermen beginning this winter.
The survey began last December and will continue through 2020. The Caledonian-Record reports an international group of residents that focuses on the health of Lake Memphremagog will be assisting with the survey, alongside a regional council of municipalities affected by the lake.
Two clerk teams - one for the Canadian portion of the Lake, the other for the American portion - will interview anglers on the lake four days per week, including Saturdays and Sundays during the survey period. Clerks will survey both ice fishermen and open waters fishermen.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission funded the two-year survey.
