Lawsuit filed over tribal police pursuit

The parents of a woman who suffered permanent brain damage in a crash that followed a chase by tribal police in southeastern South Dakota are suing the federal government.
A second person in the vehicle that crashed has also filed suit in federal district court this week.
The Argus Leader reports Morgan Ten Eyck and Micah Roemen were passengers in a pickup truck stopped by Flandreau Santee Sioux police near a house where police had raided an underage party in June 2017. The pickup driver drove off after he was initially pulled over. Tribal police began a chase even though the stop was not on reservation land. The pursuit lasted more than 30 minutes and speeds exceeded 100 mph.
The lawsuit accuses tribal police of violating federal policy on high speed chases.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments