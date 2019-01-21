South Lake Tahoe awaits outcome of vacation home rental suit

The resort city of South Lake Tahoe is walking the tightrope between enforcing a voter-approved ban on vacation home rentals in residential areas while also awaiting the outcome of a lawsuit filed against that very same law.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports the South Lake Tahoe's city council hopes to find the right balance while also holding out hope for a future compromise that would satisfy both sides of a heated Airbnb debate.
Last week, the council expressed support for implementing the new law's stricter occupancy limits and freeze on new vacation home rental permits in residential areas.
The city council also supported a continued delay of the occupancy limits while the case is pending in court, citing concern about vacationers who have already booked rooms for vacation home rentals.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments