National Politics

Deputy chief to be interim leader of police in Ohio capital

The Associated Press

January 23, 2019 12:11 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

As Ohio's capital city searches for a replacement for its retiring police chief, a deputy chief will fill the role on an interim basis.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says the interim leader will be Deputy Chief Tom Quinlan, who joined the division in 1989.

Retiring Chief Kim Jacobs was the division's first female chief. She is leaving in early February after nearly seven years in that role.

The city is conducting a national search for her successor. That marks a departure from past practice, when new chiefs were chosen from the ranks of existing officers. However, internal candidates still could be in the mix for consideration.

The mayor has said he wants someone committed to increasing diversity among department officers and aligning police practices with community expectations for police work.

  Comments  