Mississippi city suspends some bills for federal workers

A Mississippi city says it is temporarily suspending gas and water bills for federal workers affected by the government shutdown.
The Vicksburg Post reports Alderman Alex Monsour said Monday that the area has many federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay. He says those workers can provide proof of their situation to the water and gas department and then pay their bills after the shutdown ends.
Additionally, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says the city has spent more than $27,000 to keep the Vicksburg National Military Park open as the shutdown stretches into its second month. The newspaper says keeping the park open costs about $2,000 per day. The Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign say it's committing funds to help keep the park open.
___
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. government shutdown: https://apnews.com/GovernmentShutdown
Comments