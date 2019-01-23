National Politics

Grand jury session scrapped in west Arkansas due to shutdown

The Associated Press

January 23, 2019 09:15 AM

FORT SMITH, Ark.

The U.S. attorney in western Arkansas has canceled this month's grand jury session because of a lack of funding caused by the government shutdown.

U.S. Attorney Duane Kees says cases that would normally be presented to a grand jury in the western district will be resolved in other ways. Kees says his office could also impanel a new grand jury later in each division of the district, so travel expenses wouldn't be incurred.

Kees says no criminal cases will be dismissed and no trials or other hearings will be moved.

Civil cases involving government attorneys are also on hold while the shutdown continues.

In the eastern district of Arkansas, the grand jury has already met in January.

  Comments  