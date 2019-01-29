Lawmakers showcase school safety bills

Washington lawmakers showcased a package of school safety bills amid a broader debate over how to improve school safety and prevent mass shootings.
At the center of Democratic proposals presented Tuesday was a pair of bills that would create safety centers dedicated to offering schools training and real-time support for struggling students, along with expanding extreme risk orders to include youth, and add mental health professionals in schools.
Some Republicans favor measures that focus on increasing police presence in schools and arming staff, including teachers.
In remarks, Democratic legislators emphasized that difference, and also the importance of reaching at-risk students early.
