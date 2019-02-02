Trump is latest to give State of Union at time of turmoil

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 1974, file photo Vice President Gerald Ford and House Speaker Carl Albert listen to President Richard Nixon deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington. President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address at one of the most contentious times in his stewardship of the nation, but others may have had it worse: Abraham Lincoln had the Civil War, Nixon was caught up in Watergate and Bill Clinton was impeached. (AP Photo)