National Politics

Nevada Democrats eye new bills after past vetoes

By RYAN TARINELLI Associated Press

February 02, 2019 01:13 PM

FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, then Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval talks to reporters before signing a series of budget bills while flanked by legislative leaders in the Old Assembly Chambers at the state Capitol in Carson City, Nev. From left, Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas; Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas; and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas. Nevada Democrats say they will likely take a pass on overriding more than a dozen bills vetoed by former Gov. Sandoval following the last legislative session. Instead, Democratic lawmakers expect to reintroduce similar bills on criminal justice and other topics, allowing its many new members to weigh in on the issues for the new session.
FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, then Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval talks to reporters before signing a series of budget bills while flanked by legislative leaders in the Old Assembly Chambers at the state Capitol in Carson City, Nev. From left, Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas; Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas; and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas. Nevada Democrats say they will likely take a pass on overriding more than a dozen bills vetoed by former Gov. Sandoval following the last legislative session. Instead, Democratic lawmakers expect to reintroduce similar bills on criminal justice and other topics, allowing its many new members to weigh in on the issues for the new session. Scott Sonner, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, then Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval talks to reporters before signing a series of budget bills while flanked by legislative leaders in the Old Assembly Chambers at the state Capitol in Carson City, Nev. From left, Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, R-Las Vegas; Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas; and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas. Nevada Democrats say they will likely take a pass on overriding more than a dozen bills vetoed by former Gov. Sandoval following the last legislative session. Instead, Democratic lawmakers expect to reintroduce similar bills on criminal justice and other topics, allowing its many new members to weigh in on the issues for the new session. Scott Sonner, File AP Photo
CARSON CITY, Nevada

Leading Democratic state lawmakers say they have no plans to override vetoes by former Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval after Nevada's last legislative session.

Instead, Democrats expect some vetoed legislation to be revisited through new bills, including measures that would ban private prisons and allow courts to vacate low-level marijuana convictions.

In Nevada, bills that are vetoed by the governor within 10 days after a legislative session return for the following session, where they can become law by a two-thirds majority vote in each body.

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson said they have no interest in overriding any vetoes, noting Democrats do not have a two-thirds majority in the Senate. Democrats in the Assembly have a two-thirds supermajority.

Sandoval vetoed 15 bills in the 10-day window following the 2017 legislative session. Those measures ranged in topic — one would have raised the state's minimum wage.

  Comments  