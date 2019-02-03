Virginia governor’s political limitations on stark display

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's great virtue, as the voters saw it, was that he wasn't a career politician, but a friendly doctor who came to politics late in life.
Now that same quality may be contributing to what is looking more and more like a spectacular career-ending disaster.
The 59-year-old Democrat is under bone-crushing pressure from his own party to resign over a photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page of someone in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
And his efforts to quell the uproar have been seen as so clumsy and wince-inducing that they may well have made things worse.
Political science professor Stephen Farnsworth says if Northam had been more of an ordinary politician, things wouldn't have gone as badly as they have.
