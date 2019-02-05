Police identify man killed in storage unit fire

Authorities have identified the Vermont man who died in a fire at a storage unit in Winooski last week.
Police say the identity of 39-year-old Andrew Bissonnette was confirmed through dental records. His body was found Thursday inside the burned-out remains of the building.
Bissonnette's death certificate issued on Monday lists his cause of death as smoke inhalation and his manner of death as an accident. The document also states he was the "victim of structure fire."
Winooski police say they believe no one else was in the building at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but is not considered suspicious.
