New Mexico officials: Holloman Air Force water contaminated

In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, an F-16 Fighting Falcon ready for take-off in preparation to perform a final joint flying mission at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M. on Aug. 17, 2017. New Mexico environmental officials say Holloman Air Force Base has violated its state permit after toxic chemicals were found in groundwater. The New Mexico Environment Department said Wednesday it issued a "notice of violation" to Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico, following the contamination discovery. U.S. Air Force via AP Stacy Jonsgaard