The Latest: Border officer shoots driver at Arizona crossing

FILE - This June 1, 2009 file photo shows vehicles waiting to enter the U.S. through The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales, Ariz. The mayor of Nogales says a port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border is temporarily closed after a customs officer shot and killed a southbound driver who refused to stop Thursday night, Feb. 7, 2019. The Arizona Republic via AP, File Mark Henle