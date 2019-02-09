National Politics

Oregon sees dozens of gun-seizure orders in law’s first year

The Associated Press

February 09, 2019 10:31 AM

Dozens of petitions seeking to take away guns from potentially dangerous individuals were filed in Oregon during the first year of its new law.

Data provided by the Oregon Judicial Department shows 74 petitions for extreme risk protection orders were filed in 2018.

About two-thirds were filed by law enforcement officials, and one-third by family or household members. One petition was filed by an employer.

If a court finds "clear and convincing" evidence of a threat, a final order can be issued that takes away a person's gun rights for up to one year.

Typically, most petitions are granted, but data on that was not available.

