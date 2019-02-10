Council to draft new proposal for beekeeping in city limits

Beekeeping has long been restricted in Sioux Falls, but recent media attention about the declining bee population has city leaders reconsidering that ban.
The Argus Leader reports city officials and beekeeping advocates met recently to discuss the possibility of legalizing apiaries, a place where bees or a collection of beehives are kept. Preserving hives and raising bees are prohibited within city limits, with the exception of agriculturally zoned land.
Councilor Theresa Stehly intends to draft a proposal that centers on protecting the public while opening more of the city to hobby apiaries. But city prosecutors and animal control officials are less enthusiastic about easing restrictions on beekeeping within city limits.
They cited concerns about the city's liability in the event of bee strings, bee swarms and general public safety.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments