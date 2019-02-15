Environmental groups sue Maui over replacement streetlights

Two environmental groups are suing Maui officials over plans to replace about 4,800 streetlights with LED fixtures, claiming the new lights would threaten seabirds and sea turtles.
The Maui News reports environmental law organization Earthjustice filed the lawsuit this week on behalf of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund and Conservation Council for Hawaii.
The lawsuit claims the Maui County Department of Public Works and others violated law by proceeding with the project without a legally mandated environmental review.
The groups say bright lights can attract and disorient endangered birds, which will circle the lights until they fall.
County spokesman Brian Perry says officials are "unable to respond with any specificity to any of the allegations," noting Wednesday that the county had not yet been served with the complaint.
