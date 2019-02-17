Police say Syracuse officer shoots woman, wounds suspect

Authorities say a Syracuse police officer has shot and wounded a female suspect.
Syracuse.com reports the officer discharged his weapon after responding to a "dispute-type call involving a weapon" at about 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the woman was hospitalized for a gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition.
It wasn't clear what sparked the shooting. Police are still investigating the incident.
