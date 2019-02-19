First soldiers from Mississippi unit return from deployment

A Mississippi National Guard unit is coming home from a deployment to the Middle East.
The Army says the first 300 members of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team returned to Mississippi on Monday after leaving last April.
More than 4,000 citizen-soldiers deployed to Kuwait and other parts of the Middle East to deter and react to threats as part of Operation Spartan Shield.
Some members met their families in Flowood on Monday, while Sgt. Pamela Stevens staged a surprise reunion with her two sons and other relatives Tuesday at Booneville High School.
It takes about 14 days for soldiers to go through demobilization, and all the unit's soldiers are expected to be home by late March.
It's the brigade's third deployment to the Middle East since 2001.
