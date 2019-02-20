Jicarilla Apache Nation president resigns

The president of the Jicarilla Apache Nation has resigned.
The Farmington Daily Times report s the northwestern New Mexico tribe announced Levi Pesata resigned from office on Friday, citing personal reasons.
The tribe says Vice President Edward Velarde will serve as interim president until a new president takes office.
During a special meeting in Dulce on Friday, the Jicarilla Apache Nation Legislative Council passed a resolution to hold a special election within 60 days to fill the vacancy.
Council members also thanked Pesata for serving five terms in office and for his contributions to the tribe.
