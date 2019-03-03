State of emergency declared in New Jersey as snow nears

Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for the state of New Jersey with the approach of another round of winter weather.
The declaration for all 21 New Jersey counties allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the storm.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning for most of the state, warning of four to eight inches of snow Sunday night, ending early Monday morning.
Forecasters say travel could be "very difficult" with snowfall rates of up to an inch per hour Sunday night, especially closer to Interstate 95.
State police are activing an emergency operations center and transportation officials plan to deploy more than 2,500 plows and spreaders.
Newark officials said the city's "No Parking on Snow-Covered Roadways" ordinance would be enforced.
