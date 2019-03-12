Authorities: Police shoot, wound man who pulled gun at store

Authorities say police shot and wounded a man who pulled a handgun at a suburban Detroit home improvement store.
Police responded Monday evening to a call about a dispute at a motel in Roseville but didn't find anyone. A short time later they were called to a nearby Home Depot after a 22-year-old man allegedly pulled a gun inside the store. They say the man raised the gun at them outside and was shot.
The man was taken to a hospital and was reportedly in stable condition. Police believe he also was involved in the motel dispute. No one else was injured.
Deputy police Chief Don Glandon says in a statement two officers fired shots. He says the man tried to flee on foot and he was tackled by police.
