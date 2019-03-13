New Mexico bill to keep guns from domestic abusers advances

Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace rallies protesters against gun control legislation at a gathering outside the New Mexico state Capitol, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Advocates for gun rights in New Mexico including rural ranchers joined with a interstate group called Cowboys for Trump at a protest against Democrat-sponsored gun control legislation and a bill that removes the state's dormant ban on abortion. Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week signed a bill to expand background checks on private gun sales. Morgan Lee AP Photo