Senate votes to end support for Saudi war in Yemen

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, girls gather at a camp for internally displaced people near the town of Abs, in the Hajjah governorate, of Yemen. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHAU.N. warned in a report Tuesday, March 12, 2019, that thousands of Yemeni civilians caught in fierce clashes between warring factions are trapped in the embattled northern district of Hajjah. The number of displaced in the district has doubled over the past six months, the humanitarian agency said. (AP Photos Hani Mohammed, File) Hani Mohammed AP