The Latest: Lawyer says Northam regretted apology over pic

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a news conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A law firm has completed its investigation into how a racist photo appeared on a yearbook page for Northam. Eastern Virginia Medical School said in a statement Tuesday, May 21 that the findings of the investigation will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday, May 22. Northam's profile in the 1984 yearbook includes a photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing. Northam denies being in the photo, which nearly ended his political career in February. AP Photo

The Latest on the results of an investigation into how a racist photo appeared on a yearbook page for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Lawyers who investigated how a racist photo appeared on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's 1984 medical school yearbook page say he initially apologized to for being in the picture out of an abundance of caution, but he didn't believe he was in the photo.

Investigators on behalf of Eastern Virginia Medical School said Wednesday they couldn't "conclusively determine" the identities of either person in the 35-year-old photo.

Investigators said Northam didn't believe he was in the photo when he first saw it, but did not want to issue an immediate denial in case someone would contradict him.

Attorney Richard Cullen was one of the investigators and said Northam "erred on the side of caution initially and immediately regretted not having denied."

___

1:25 a.m.

The independent investigation was conducted by the law firm McGuireWoods on behalf of the medical school in Norfolk.

Northam's profile in the 1984 yearbook includes a photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing. Northam denies being in the photo, which nearly ended his political career in February. Yearbook staff members have disagreed over whether the photo could have been mistakenly placed on Northam's page.

Thousands of letters and emails were sent to alumni asking for information.