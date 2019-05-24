‘Ethically compromised’: Maryland gov wants Metro chair gone

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has called for the chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to resign from the board, calling him "ethically compromised."

He tweeted Thursday that WMATA chair and Washington, D.C., Councilman Jack Evans leaving is "the only way Maryland — and the entire region — can truly move forward."

Evans is under federal and local investigation over his relationships with private legal and consulting clients. Email records show he pitched himself to area lobbyists, arguing they should hire him because of his influence as the city's longest serving lawmaker and the board chair.

Evans announced Thursday that he — unrelated to the probe — wouldn't seek reelection to chair after his term ends next month. Metro says it can't confirm the announcement and investigation aren't connected.