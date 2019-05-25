Presidential candidate Hickenlooper to meet Newtown families

Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper has met with families in Newtown, Connecticut, to highlight his gun control proposal.

The former Colorado governor visited a library in Newtown Saturday to talk with first responders and families affected by the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Under a proposal he announced earlier this week, gun owners would have to be licensed and pass a safety test to own firearms. The licensing proposal would only affect people born after 2001.

Another Democratic presidential contender, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, has released a similar gun control proposal.

The Middletown Press reports Hickenlooper says he thinks it's an achievable platform, and hearing stories from the audience Saturday was very powerful. The visit lasted about an hour.

Hickenlooper was in Connecticut for his 45th class reunion at Wesleyan University.