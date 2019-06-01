Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Burger King

A police officer shot and killed a man outside a Maine fast food restaurant Friday evening, authorities said.

The Maine attorney general's office spokesman Marc Malon said Standish resident Kyle Needham was killed in a shooting outside a Burger King restaurant in Gorham.

Gorham officer Dean Hannon shot the 32-year-old Needham when he tried to escape from police in a truck, Malon said.

The attorney general's office says Needham used the truck to ram at least one police vehicle. Authorities said Needham was shot when it appeared another officer was in danger of being run over by the truck. No officers were injured in the incident.

Police had asked for help locating Needham last month after he led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hollis. Needham was wanted on warrants including eluding law enforcement.

The attorney general declined to provide further details while the office and state police investigate whether the shooting was legally justified. Officials with Gorham Police Department declined comment.

The Portland Press Herald reports Hannon has been placed on administrative leave.