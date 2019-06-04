Groups call on Pelosi, Dems to do more to impeach Trump

FILE - In this March 24, 2019, file photo, the U.S Capitol is seen at sunrise in Washington. Progressive groups are expressing “deep disappointment” over House Democrats’ failure to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and calling on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act. AP Photo

Progressive groups are expressing "deep disappointment" over House Democrats' unwillingness to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and are calling on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The groups said in a letter being released Tuesday that voters gave Democrats control of the House because they wanted "aggressive oversight of the Trump administration."

Pelosi has been reluctant to launch impeachment proceedings. She says impeachment requires more public support and would detract from the legislative agenda.

Instead, House Democrats are conducting investigations into the Trump administration, have announced new hearings and promised a vote next week to hold the Attorney General and the former White House Counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas.