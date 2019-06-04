Sisolak signs bills on electric scooters, domestic violence

Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed bills allowing cities and counties to regulate electric scooters, increasing penalties for domestic violence crimes, adopting a sexual assault survivor's bill of rights and 63 other measures.

The Democratic governor's office announced he signed the bills Monday night, hours before lawmakers adjourned their biennial session.

In addition to letting local governments regulate electric scooters, the law requires operators of scooter-share programs to pay a fee and stipulates that scooter riders are subject to the same rules and rights as bicycle riders.

The law establishing a sexual assault survivor's bill of rights also spells out rules about the collection and analysis of evidence in rape kits.

The domestic violence law increases penalties for a number of those crimes and toughens penalties for stalking and the stalking of children.