Jury in place in trial for sheriff deputy’s death

An attorney says a jury is in place for the trial of a man charged in a Maine sheriff deputy's death.

Jury selection began Monday in the case of John Williams, who is charged with the April 25, 2018, killing of Somerset Sheriff's Department Cpl. Eugene Cole in Norridgewock. Williams was arrested outside a remote cabin after a massive four-day manhunt.

Defense attorney Verne Paradie says the jury's in place after two days of questioning.

The defense contends Williams was beaten and kicked, tired and hungry, and suffering from drug withdrawal when he waived his right to consult an attorney and confessed to police. Paradie says he'll seek an acquittal while also asking for an alternate charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutors have suggested they'll pursue a life sentence.