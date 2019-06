Gunman killed during Modesto hostage rescue

Authorities say a gunman has been killed after holding a youngster hostage for hours in Modesto.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says the child didn't suffer any major injuries Thursday.

Authorities say the gunman entered a Modesto home shortly after 1:30 p.m. and took the hostage while other residents were able to escape.

A SWAT team was called and hostage negotiators tried for hours to contact the gunman but he didn't respond.

The Sheriff's Department says the youngster finally tried to escape and was rescued by the SWAT team, and the suspect was killed during the rescue.

Other details weren't immediately released.