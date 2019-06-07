Presidential candidates forgoing Florida meeting for Iowa

There's a reason big-name presidential candidates are going to be missing from Florida this weekend even though Florida Democrats are holding a summer conference.

The candidates are going to be in Iowa, a state with a sixth of the registered voters in Florida, but with the nation's first contest in the presidential primary season. The Iowa Democratic Party is hosting a Hall of Fame induction.

Instead, Floridians will host U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez and House Democratic Caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries. Also attending are two candidate spouses: Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Pete Buttigieg, and Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris.

The Orlando meeting starts Friday.

Florida Democrats say they're unfazed by the lack of presidential interest this weekend since they expect to get more attention later.