Suspect fatally shot by Fort Worth police

Fort Worth police say police fatally shot an armed aggravated assault suspect who fled on foot and then didn't comply with instructions to get out of a truck where he was hiding.

Hundreds of people gathered at the scene to protest following the Sunday afternoon shooting of the 20-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released. Debbie Walker, who described herself as an activist, said the protesters want answers as soon as possible. City Councilwoman Gyna Bivens told the crowd there would be a thorough investigation.

The shooting was the third by Fort Worth police this month, the second of which was fatal.

Police Sgt. Chris Daniels says that since the investigation is ongoing, he didn't have specific details on exactly what happened after the man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon refused to get out of the truck.

Police say they were searching the neighborhood in southeastern Fort Worth for an aggravated assault suspect when they saw him enter a vehicle with two other people. When officers stopped the vehicle, the three jumped out and fled on foot. Two of the suspects were apprehended, but the third was found hiding in a pickup truck armed with a handgun.

"Officers attempted to pull the individual out of the truck. He was non-compliant. The specific details of what happened from that point I don't have just yet," Daniels said.