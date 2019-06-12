Oklahoma authorities seek family of man shot by police

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for the family of a man who was fatally shot by police in southeastern Oklahoma.

The OSBI says 27-year-old Jaquan Thompson died Tuesday after being shot by officers inside a convenience store in Poteau, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI says a Poteau police officer and a Le Flore County deputy went to the store in response to a 911 call that said a man was holding a woman at knifepoint.

The agency says each officer fired once after Thompson refused to drop the knife and release the 44-year-old woman, who was a clerk at the store. The names of the officers and the woman have not been released.

The OSBI said agents are searching for Thompson's relatives or anyone who knows his family.