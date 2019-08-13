Allentown interim police chief stepping down

Allentown's interim police chief is stepping down, leaving the city council to find a new chief for the fifth time in four years.

Mayor Ray O'Connell announced Monday interim Chief Tony Alsleben will step down Sept. 6.

The Morning Call reports Alsleben said in a statement that he was proud of what the force had accomplished under his leadership. However, he also said his nomination had "become an unneeded and divisive distraction."

In June and July, 27 people were shot in the city. One person died. Officers killed a man who was firing shots in the air on Aug. 1.

A community activist criticized Alsleben for not being visible in the community.