Oregon announces free fishing this weekend

State officials say it will be free to fish, crab or clam in waters around Oregon this weekend.

The World reports the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife declared Aug. 17 and 18 free fishing weekend.

Fishing licenses or tags, including combined angling tags or the Columbia River endorsement, will not be required.

While no licenses are required, all other fishing regulations and closures still apply.

Officials remind people fishing for salmon, steelhead, or species like rockfish to check the weekly recreation report for the specific zone where they want to fish.