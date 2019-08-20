Immigration bill responding to dissenting sheriffs reappears

Immigration law-enforcement legislation that North Carolina Republicans have idled for months in the General Assembly is back in gear.

A House committee scheduled discussion on Tuesday about a measure that's responding to a handful of county sheriffs refusing to cooperate with federal immigration agents. In particular, they haven't been complying with detainers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold inmates it believes are in the country unlawfully.

The bill would make all sheriffs recognize those requests, although a judge would order a detainer subject be held. Dissenting sheriffs say complying with detainers would actually harm community safety.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has signaled his likely veto of the bill already approved by the Senate in June. The House could take a final vote later Tuesday on accepting the Senate changes.