The ‘chosen one’? Trump says never mind

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to the G-7 summit in France. AP Photo

The "chosen one" says never mind.

President Donald Trump raised some eyebrows earlier this week when he glanced heavenward and referred to himself as "the chosen one" to take on China.

He took the comment back Friday.

When a reporter asked Trump what he had meant by referring to himself as the "chosen one," the president looked annoyed.

"You know exactly when I meant," Trump said. "It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And a question like that is just fake news."

The president spoke as he was departing the White House for his trip to the Group of Seven summit in France.