NJ lawmakers to consider measure updating vote-by-mail law

New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on legislation aimed at updating the state's vote-by-mail law.

The Democrat-led Assembly is scheduled to consider the measure Tuesday. The Democrat-controlled Senate approved the bill Monday.

The measure updates a 2018 law enacted by lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy that mandated that voters who signed up for and got mail-in ballots for the 2016 general election would continue to get those ballots for future elections, unless they opt out.

Lawmakers say that the law, however, failed to address those who requested 2017 and 2018 mail-in ballots.

The new measure requires that those voters also get mail-in ballots unless they opt out.

The bill also sets aside $2 million for counties to implement the law.