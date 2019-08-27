GOP lawmaker who voted no on voucher bill faces attack ad

A group that helped advance Tennessee's newly enacted voucher law is targeting a lawmaker who voted against the contentious plan.

The American Federation for Children, a school choice advocacy group, recently released an online ad criticizing Republican Rep. Mark Cochran for voting against expanding Tennessee's education savings accounts.

The group displayed a tweet from President Donald Trump endorsing the ESA plan and accused Cochran of turning "his back on President Trump" by voting no.

A Tennessee Federation of Children spokesman declined to comment about the ad. Campaign finance records show the group spent money to help elect Cochran last year.

Cochran didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

The group's ad campaign follows the election of House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who also voted against the voucher plan.