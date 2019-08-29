Florida sheriff’s deputy hit by car, suffers broken arm, leg

The Florida Highway Patrol says a sheriff's deputy was struck by a car as he cleaned debris from a roadway near Orlando.

Lt. Kim Montes said in an email that a vehicle struck a sign near Orlando early Thursday and an Orange County Sheriff's deputy arrived and moved the sign out of the road. Another deputy arrived and went to assist. As they were returning to their cars, a car struck the second deputy.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff John Mina told reporters the deputy has a broken arm, a broken leg and a head injury, but is awake and talking. He's expected to recover but will need surgery.

The driver stayed at the scene and is talking with investigators.