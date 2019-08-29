Late lawmaker’s husband convicted in attorney’s slaying

The husband of a late Indiana legislator has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting death of a northwestern Indiana attorney.

A Lake Criminal Court jury returned the verdict Wednesday in the case against William Landske, widower of the late Republican state Sen. Sue Landske of Cedar Lake. The 84-year-old faces about 40-60 years in prison when sentenced Oct. 3 for the death of 64-year-old T. Edward Page, of Hobart.

Landske's defense argued he didn't plan the killing.

Authorities say Landske told police he shot the longtime family friend at the attorney's home because he was upset over unfinished tax work.

Page also had worked as Lake County public defender and served as a magistrate. A civil lawsuit is being filed by Page's husband, Kevin Swanson, over the death.