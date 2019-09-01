National Politics
Democratic presidential candidate debate to be held in Ohio
The Ohio Democratic Party is applauding the news that the party's October presidential debate will be held in Ohio.
David Pepper is chairman of the state party. He says party officials are excited to partner with the Democratic National Committee to host the debate. A location wasn't announced.
Pepper says Democratic voters are energized to defeat GOP President Donald Trump in 2020.
Ten Democratic candidates have qualified for the next debate, in Houston in September.
