Man armed with box cutter shot, critically wounded by police

Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer shot and critically wounded a man who lunged at him with a box cutter.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say two officers saw what appeared to be a fight involving a male pedestrian and people in an SUV. As the driver tried to pull away, the pedestrian held onto the vehicle.

As officers approached, the man allegedly pulled out a box cutter and lunged at the officers at least twice, refusing directives to drop it.

One officer fired five shots, hitting the man in the stomach. The man was taken to a hospital and remains there in critical condition. His name has not been released.

No officers were hurt and no other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.