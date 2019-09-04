Dangerous fire conditions on tap in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming

Government forecasters have issued advisories for dangerous fire weather across much of Montana and portions of Wyoming and Idaho, with gusting winds and temperatures approaching the triple digits in some areas.

The advisories were in effect from mid-day Wednesday until as late as midnight. Temperatures were forecast to be as high as 100 degrees (38 Celsius) in parts of eastern Montana. Wind gusts up to 35 mph (56 kph)were expected from a cold front arriving late Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the shifting winds make wildfires more erratic and able to spread quickly. Authorities issued red flag warnings for a broad swath of central Montana, north-central and south-central Wyoming and around Pocatello, Idaho.

Residents of those areas were asked to avoid activities that could spark wildfires until conditions improve.